Gunfire exchanged during robbery outside River North gas station in broad daylight

Chicago police were investigating after gunfire was exchanged during a robbery at a gas station in the city's River North neighborhood, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 10:14 a.m. Saturday at BP, 750 N. Wells St. According to police, a 48-year-old man was at the gas station when a gray-colored vehicle with multiple people pulled up next to him, and someone exited.

That individual entered his vehicle and stole property, at which point the victim confronted them and an exchange of gunfire occurred, according to police. Video captured by an NBC 5 photographer at the scene showed a black SUV surrounded by crime scene tape, as well as multiple bullet casings scattered nearby.

No was injured when shots were fired, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.