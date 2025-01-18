Several 911 calls of a loud "boom" in Grundy County prompted law enforcement to investigate, authorities said.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, the county's 911 center received several calls on Friday of a loud "boom" or possibly an explosion near Dresden Road. Sheriff's deputies made contact with industrial plants in the area and talked to employees who heard such a noise - but reported no problems.

Staff at the Dresden Island Lock and Dam also didn't report any issues, according to authorities. On Saturday, Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with a vice president of Dresden and an employee of the dam who reported no issues at the locations.

No additional reports of such a noise had been taken on Saturday, authorities stated.

"We are aware of social media posts reporting a wide variety of causes," the sheriff's office said. "None of those posts have proven to be accurate."