Several 911 calls of a loud "boom" in Grundy County prompted law enforcement to investigate, authorities said.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, the county's 911 center received several calls on Friday of a loud "boom" or possibly an explosion near Dresden Road. Sheriff's deputies made contact with industrial plants in the area and talked to employees who heard such a noise - but reported no problems.
Staff at the Dresden Island Lock and Dam also didn't report any issues, according to authorities. On Saturday, Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with a vice president of Dresden and an employee of the dam who reported no issues at the locations.
No additional reports of such a noise had been taken on Saturday, authorities stated.
"We are aware of social media posts reporting a wide variety of causes," the sheriff's office said. "None of those posts have proven to be accurate."
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.