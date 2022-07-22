Growing Concerns About Festival Safety After Shots Ring Out at Chicago's Shakespeare in the Parks

Some have voiced worries about safety at Chicago summer festivals after gunshots disrupted a Shakespeare in the Parks performance Thursday night, leading to a chaotic scene and the cancellation of weekend performances.

Crowds had gathered at Columbus Park to see Shakespeare in the Parks when all of the sudden gunshots rang out just before 7 p.m.

"All these kids started scrambling from the parking lot and playground area and attendees hit the deck and started running as well," said witness Keith Yearman.

Spectators laid on the grass while performers hid between instruments.

Yearman, a freelance photographer, captured it all on camera.

"The mood certainly changed quickly, people were jumping on their phones, calling police," he said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, organizers did cancel remaining shows. The random and violent incident is top of mind as people venture out to weekend events all across the city.

"You second guess what’s happening, but you know, you gotta live your life," said one attendee, Samir Lakhani.

In Humboldt Park, the largest Hispanic festival in the Midwest is underway this weekend. A few blocks East, the annual Wicker Park fest is also drawing large crowds.

At every Chicago festival, security is paramount.

"Security heightened for all street festivals this year, Chicago police, fire department and all kinds of different things you can see and can’t see," said Courtland Hickey, chairman of the Taste of Lincoln Avenue.

At the Taste of Lincoln Avenue, which began its 38th year Friday night, bags are being checked, and security officers are greeting visitors. Several Chicago police officers are also on site for safety.