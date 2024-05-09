NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to show weeklong series on risks associated with popular beauty trends

Beginning May 13, NBC 5 Chicago’s ‘Health & Wellness’ reporter Lauren Petty, ‘Responds’ reporter PJ Randhawa and Telemundo Chicago’s ‘Responde’ reporter Zully Ramírez will be taking a deep, weeklong dive into the growing popularity of beauty and physical enhancement trends and their associated risks in a brand-new, five-segment, bilingual series airing on NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10 p.m. CT.

Featuring segments on a number of key topics, including plastic surgery risks, medical spa (MedSpa) regulations, the consequences & misuse of injectable weight loss drugs, mental health effects and the physical dangers of tattoo ink, “The Price of Beauty” segments will provide viewers with the topline facts surrounding these trends, along with their potential negative impacts.

“The growing popularity of beauty and physical enhancement procedures are not without significant, life-altering consequences if not researched thoroughly,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Lauren, PJ and Zully have key takeaways for our viewers and the questions to ask ahead of time to help them be better-informed consumers and patients.”

Please note the following details on the upcoming NBC 5 News / Noticiero Telemundo Chicago “The Price of Beauty” / “El precio de la belleza” series airing Mon, May 13 through Fri, May 17 at 10:00 PM CT on NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago (unless noted otherwise):

MONDAY, MAY 13

Trendy Plastic Surgery Risks (‘Health & Wellness’ segment feat. Lauren Petty on NBC 5 News and Zully Ramírez on Noticiero Telemundo Chicago) - An in-depth look at the latest plastic surgery trends and their associated risks. This segment will explain what consumers / patients should be doing to put themselves in the safest position when electing these surgeries. In addition, the segment identifies one particular cosmetic surgery trend that has been deemed “the riskiest” by medical researchers and tragically also claimed the lives of three local individuals. Interviews include discussions with plastic surgeons and the widower of one of the victims.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

MedSpa Regulations (‘Responds’ / ‘Responde’ segment feat. PJ Randhawa on NBC 5 News and Zully Ramírez on Noticiero Telemundo Chicago) - A recent study discovered that supervising physicians at Chicago MedSpas are often not on-site during patient procedures. This two-part segment explains why this can be risky, along with how to vet MedSpas in advance of a visit:

Part 1: A look at the MedSpa study that used Chicago as its test market. Discussions include interviews with members of the Chicago-based American Medspa Association on how the importance of choosing the proper MedSpa for one’s specific needs. NOTE : This segment airs at 5:00 PM on Telemundo Chicago & 6:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago.

: This segment airs at 5:00 PM on Telemundo Chicago & 6:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago. Part 2: Segment focus on a local Chicago woman who suffered from severe Botox complications, and the nurse who fixed her problem. Segment to also provide viewer takeaways on how best to avoid these complications. NOTE : This segment airs at 10:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Consequences/Misuse of Injectable Weight Loss Drugs

‘Health & Wellness’ segment (Lauren Petty / Zully Ramírez): Injectable weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy continue to grow in popularity throughout the Chicago area, which also includes a rise in calls to the Illinois Poison Center for misuse of these drugs. This segment looks at the risks that come with using these popular injectables. NOTE : This segment airs at 5:00 PM on Telemundo Chicago & 6:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago.

: This segment airs at 5:00 PM on Telemundo Chicago & 6:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago. ‘Responds’ / ‘Responde’ segment (PJ Randhawa / Zully Ramírez): Interviews include a discussion with the head of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy who mentions many individuals are now deliberately avoiding the healthcare system and buying injectable weight loss drugs online. Segment provides takeaways on why this can be dangerous for the consumer and how one can safely obtain these drugs. NOTE : This segment airs at 10:00 PM on NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Mental Health (Lauren Petty / Zully Ramírez) - This segment looks at how social media continues to influence adults and kids to alter their appearances. Interviews include a discussion with the Cira Center for Behavioral Health about the facts surrounding the negative impact social media has on children and the minimally-explored impact it has on adults.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

What’s In My Ink? (Zully Ramírez) - In a first-of-its kind U.S. study from Binghamton University, researchers found the chemicals in tattoo ink are not always spelled out on the label, which can often lead to serious physical complications. This segment puts a spotlight on how FDA regulation surrounding this topic can often be confusing and not transparent for the consumer. Interviews also include a discussion with a national Tattoo Association, who detail their concerns about these recent findings.