Target on Monday announced it would be slashing prices on approximately 5,000 "frequently shopped items" as summer approaches.

According to a press release, the Minneapolis-based retailer said the price reductions were set to take place over the course of the summer

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target said in the release.

Some of the price cuts will be across grocery items, including milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter and coffee, the release said, along with other goods like diapers, paper towels and dog good.

According to the release, the price reductions are projected to save consumer "millions of dollars" this summer.

The release also noted the retailer "routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business."

The savings come as consumers are expected to stock up on summer goods ahead of Memorial Day and Fourth and July, the release said, noting that discounts and products may vary in markets and stores. Some of the products with lowered prices can be found below:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

Popular grocery store ALDI also announced it had planned to lower prices at stores over the summer season in an effort to fight "stubborn inflation."