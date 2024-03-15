2 killed in triple shooting at Griffith, Indiana, home: Authorities

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured during a shooting at a home in unincorporated Griffith, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said at around 3:35 p.m. Friday, the department was investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street. Officers arrived and found three people who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased, while a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement said officers secured the scene and that there wasn't an existing threat to anyone in the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear on Friday afternoon.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.