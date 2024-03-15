northwest Indiana

2 killed in triple shooting at Griffith, Indiana, home: Authorities

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street and found three people who had been shot, authorities said.

By Matt Stefanski

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured during a shooting at a home in unincorporated Griffith, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said at around 3:35 p.m. Friday, the department was investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street. Officers arrived and found three people who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased, while a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement said officers secured the scene and that there wasn't an existing threat to anyone in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear on Friday afternoon.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

