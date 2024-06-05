Grant Park Music Festival returns to Chicago for weekly concerts, including a performance from Common

Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival will return to Millennium Park this summer for its 90th season, featuring free-to-the-public performances and appearances by big names in the city’s music scene, including award-winning rapper Common.

The concerts will be spearheaded by the Grant Park Orchestra and Grant Park Chorus, and will take place primarily on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during its 10-week run, according to a city press release. Concerts will get underway on June 12.

Performances take place in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., according to officials. Special indoor concerts will take place June 28-29, and Aug. 2-3 in the Harris Theater. Additional concerts will take place on June 27 and July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

All performances at Millennium Park have first-come, first-serve free seating in the main bowl or on the Great Lawn.

Concertgoers can also choose to purchase a six-night, four-night, or one-night concert member pass allowing for benefits such as reserved seats, access to concert receptions, and discounts on parking.

One night concert member passes start at $27, while four-night concert packages start at $103, according to the festival’s website.

Carlos Kalmar will serve as the festival’s artistic director and principal conductor for the final time this year, concluding a 24-year run working for the festival.

He will open the 2024 season by leading the Grant Park Orchestra in Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, according to the release.

Grammy award-winning rapper and Chicago native Common will perform with the Grant Park Orchestra on July 20 at 7:30 pm.

For this event only, reservations are required to sit in the free section of the seating bowl. Ticket reservations open June 6 at 10 a.m. on the festival website.

Those who wish to sit on the great lawn are still able to do so for free, with no reservation required. To sit closer to the stage, premium seats can be purchased for $125.

Other highlights planned for the summer include the annual Independence Day Salute on July 4, “Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams” on July 19, and Beethoven Symphony No. 5 on July 24.

The festival will also continue its tradition of educational experiences, including the pre-concert talks series, which allows for conversations between musical guests and audience members. In addition, audiences can attend the young artist showcase series on Fridays at 5:30 p.m., which features performances by students from local music schools and summer music programs.

The complete festival schedule can be found on the Grant Park Music Festival website.

For those who cannot attend the concerts in person, ten of this summer’s performances will be broadcasted on 98.7WFMT and on the station's website.