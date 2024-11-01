Google unveils new renderings of Thompson Center lower level

Google has unveiled new renderings of the lower level of the Thompson Center, the recognizable postmodern building in downtown Chicago that long served as the home of many Illinois state government offices.

The tech giant purchased the building in 2022, announcing plans to convert the space into a large office and working space.

A rendering of the building's atrium shows a reimagined space, with abundant daylight, indoor greenery and upper floor offices with open views.

Google also revealed a rendering of what the Randolph Street entrance would look like:

The updated renderings come after demolition at the site began in early May, with Google aiming to use the facility for 2,000 of its employees.

It's unclear when the building will be ready for Google's occupancy.