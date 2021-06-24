Glenview Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Throwing Rock at Woman

A 26-year-old suburban Glenview man was arrested for striking a woman in the head with a rock Monday in what authorities referred to as an unprovoked attack, the village's police department said.

At approximately 10:13 a.m. that day, Glenview police officers responded to a call of a man hitting a woman with a rock in the area of Waukegan and Glenview roads. Witnesses tackled the man, identified as Michael Stientjes, and held him down until police arrived, according to officials.

The woman, who is 61 years old, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with severe head and facial injuries. As of Thursday, she had been released from the hospital.

On Monday, approximately two minutes prior to striking the woman with the rock, the suspect pushed a utility company employee working in the area of 1000 block of Raleigh Road, police stated.

According to law enforcement, there was no evidence the suspect knew the victims prior to the attacks, and both incidents were believed to be unprovoked.

Stientjes was charged with attempted murder for striking the woman with the rock and accused of domestic battery in relation to other incident, police stated.

He was expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.