From Justin Timberlake to Kendrick Lamar, here's a look at artists coming to Chicago in 2025

As 2024 wraps up, music enthusiasts are likely already looking at next year's calendar to see which artists are making their way to Chicago and when.
A star-studded list of artists will be making their way to The Windy City in 2025, with plenty of major concerts planned at the United Center, Soldier Field and several other of the city's most recognizable concert venues.
With the calendar about to flip over, here's a look at where and when you can see the biggest names coming to Chicago in 2025:
United Center
- Monday, Feb. 10: Rod Wave
- Friday, Feb. 14: Justin Timberlake
- Saturday, March 8: Disturbed
- Friday, March 14: Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo and Mario
- Monday, March 31: Deftones
- Sunday, April 13: J Balvin
- Monday, June 30 & Tuesday, July 1: Tyler, The Creator
- Monday, Aug. 11: Linkin Park
- Friday, Aug. 15: Tate McRae
- Friday, Sept. 5 & Saturday, Sept. 6: Dua Lipa
- Thursday, Sept. 25: Keith Urban
A full list of United Center events currently planned for 2025 can be found here.
Soldier Field
- Saturday, May 24: AC/DC
- Friday, June 6: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Oasis
- Friday, Aug. 29: My Chemical Romance
- Sun. Aug. 31 & Mon. Sept. 1: System of a Down & Avenged Sevenfold
A full list of 2025 Soldier Field events can be found here.
Wrigley Field
- Thursday, May 22: Post Malone & Jelly Roll
- Thursday, June 26: Stray Kids
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Thursday, May 29: Peach Pit & Briston Maroney
- Friday, June 13: Teddy Swims
- Wednesday, Aug. 13: Goo Goo Dolls & Dashboard Confessional
A full list of currently scheduled concerts at Huntington Bank Pavilion can be found here.
The Salt Shed
- Friday, Jan. 31 & Saturday Feb. 1: The String Cheese Incident
- Saturday, Feb. 8: 070 Shake
- Saturday, Feb. 15: Foster the People
- Wednesday, Feb. 26: FINNEAS
- Monday, March 24: Iggy Pop
- Tuesday, April 1: Snow Patrol
- Thursday, April 10 & Friday, April 11: Jack White
- Friday, April 25: Denzel Curry
- Monday, April 28 & Tuesday, April 29: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Friday, May 9: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
- Friday, June 13: Smino
- Monday, June 23: James Blunt
- Saturday, July 26: Car Seat Headrest
- Thursday, Sept. 18: The Viagra Boys
A full list of scheduled shows at The Salt Shed can be found here.
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Tinley Park)
- Saturday, June 7: Pierce the Veil, Sleeping with Sirens & Beach Weather
- Friday, Aug. 8: Rod Stewart
- Saturday, Aug. 9: Toto, Christopher Cross & Men at Work
- Wednesday, Aug. 13: Nelly, Ja Rule & Eve
- Friday, Aug. 23: Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder
- Saturday, Sept. 27: Papa Roach & Rise Against