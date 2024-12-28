From Justin Timberlake to Kendrick Lamar, here's a look at artists coming to Chicago in 2025

As 2024 wraps up, music enthusiasts are likely already looking at next year's calendar to see which artists are making their way to Chicago and when.

A star-studded list of artists will be making their way to The Windy City in 2025, with plenty of major concerts planned at the United Center, Soldier Field and several other of the city's most recognizable concert venues.

With the calendar about to flip over, here's a look at where and when you can see the biggest names coming to Chicago in 2025:

United Center

Monday, Feb. 10: Rod Wave

Friday, Feb. 14: Justin Timberlake

Saturday, March 8: Disturbed

Friday, March 14: Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo and Mario

Monday, March 31: Deftones

Sunday, April 13: J Balvin

Monday, June 30 & Tuesday, July 1: Tyler, The Creator

Monday, Aug. 11: Linkin Park

Friday, Aug. 15: Tate McRae

Friday, Sept. 5 & Saturday, Sept. 6: Dua Lipa

Thursday, Sept. 25: Keith Urban

A full list of United Center events currently planned for 2025 can be found here.

Soldier Field

Saturday, May 24: AC/DC

Friday, June 6: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Thursday, Aug. 28: Oasis

Friday, Aug. 29: My Chemical Romance

Sun. Aug. 31 & Mon. Sept. 1: System of a Down & Avenged Sevenfold

A full list of 2025 Soldier Field events can be found here.

Wrigley Field

Thursday, May 22: Post Malone & Jelly Roll

Thursday, June 26: Stray Kids

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thursday, May 29: Peach Pit & Briston Maroney

Friday, June 13: Teddy Swims

Wednesday, Aug. 13: Goo Goo Dolls & Dashboard Confessional

A full list of currently scheduled concerts at Huntington Bank Pavilion can be found here.

The Salt Shed

Friday, Jan. 31 & Saturday Feb. 1: The String Cheese Incident

Saturday, Feb. 8: 070 Shake

Saturday, Feb. 15: Foster the People

Wednesday, Feb. 26: FINNEAS

Monday, March 24: Iggy Pop

Tuesday, April 1: Snow Patrol

Thursday, April 10 & Friday, April 11: Jack White

Friday, April 25: Denzel Curry

Monday, April 28 & Tuesday, April 29: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Friday, May 9: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Friday, June 13: Smino

Monday, June 23: James Blunt

Saturday, July 26: Car Seat Headrest

Thursday, Sept. 18: The Viagra Boys

A full list of scheduled shows at The Salt Shed can be found here.

