‘Friday Morning Swim Club' canceled for rest of season by organizers

"Friday Morning Swim Club," a weekly swim in Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor that has brought thousands of swimmers to the lakeshore in recent years has been canceled for the remainder of the summer by the organizers.

The announcement follows a chaotic event last Friday, when hundreds showed up at the harbor to swim despite the event officially being canceled due to dangerous swimming conditions, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The organizers cited "complex communication" between themselves and the Chicago Park District and last week's events as factors for not hosting any more swims this summer.

According to their website, the final swim of the season was initially scheduled for Sept. 29.

The sheer size of the swim club has drawn safety concerns from police and nearby residents, as the swim club's hours occur before lifeguards are present.

Despite the early end to the season, the swim club organizers expressed a desire to return next year for a "Season 4" in the above Instagram video.

According to the Sun-Times, park district officials had reached out to swim club organizers to discuss getting the event officially permitted, but had not heard back.

The swim club began with eight attendees in the summer of 2021, and has been led by Nicole Novotny and Andrew Glatt.