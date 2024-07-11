Food & Drink

Free Slurpee Day: How and where to get your free Slurpee on 7/11

Customers can select any Slurpee drink flavor to fill their free cup -- in addition to a new, "limited-time-only" flavor, MTN DEW Freedom Fusion

Thursday is July, 11 -- or 7/11 -- and you know what that means: Free Slurpee Day.

"Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 in a special way," 7-Eleven said. "We have given our customers a FREE Slurpee® drink on 7/11 to thank them for their loyal patronage and continued support."

To honor its 97th birthday, all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Thursday will give every customer one free small Slurpee drink, officials said. Customers who use 7REWARDS or Speedy Rewards can receive an additional free small Slurpee drink to be redeemed anytime through July 31, officials added.

Customers can join either loyalty program by downloading the 7-Eleven app or Speedway app.

According to officials, customers can select any Slurpee drink flavor to fill their free cup -- in addition to a new, "limited-time-only" flavor, MTN DEW Freedom Fusion.

Also new this year, Slurpee drinks will come in cups designed by a 7-year-old in partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

A full list of 7-Eleven and Speedway in Illinois stores can be found here. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores are open 24/7.

