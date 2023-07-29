Ford Heights shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

A woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in suburban Ford Heights.

About 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Senator Lane, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The woman, whose age was unavailable, was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Dyer, Ind., where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Four others — three women and a man — were also wounded in the shooting and taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately known.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further details were immediately available.