Flurries, Light Snow Showers to Result in Some Accumulation in Chicago Area

With snow on the ground, slick spots on the road and colder temperatures, January in Chicago is starting to feel a bit more like it usually does.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, periods of light to moderate snow are likely to continue coating streets and yards Thursday morning and into the afternoon, before tapering off later in the day.

Forecast models show snow will result in some accumulation, with some areas seeing only a dusting while others could receive up to an inch. Temperatures highs are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s as the day goes on.

Although the snow will remain light, with the flakes tapering to flurries Thursday evening, rain earlier in the week could create slippery and slick sections on roads, snarling traffic on the commute home.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

You can keep track of Illinois' winter road conditions here.

Snow showers are moving across the area early this morning, including a band across the metro. It's not taking long for a light coating on some roads as shown here (courtesy Kane County DOT). Temps are around freezing. Plan for extra travel time & expect slick spots. #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/3RIQQtYKRX pic.twitter.com/YDQbDqkwlo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 5, 2023

But the snow isn't expected to last long, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

By Thursday night, the snow is expected to come to a close, and Friday is predicted to be a mainly dry day, with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures remaining in the mid 30s.

While a storm passing by to the south may bring some rain or light snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday, the weekend is expected to remain mostly dry with only an increase of clouds, forecast models show.

As for weekend temperatures, highs are likely to remain on the milder side and in the 30s.