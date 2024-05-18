Chicago Forecast: Warmest day of the year on deck with sunny skies, air quality alert in NW Indiana

It may still be another week until Memorial Day weekend, but summer will feel like it's in full swing on Saturday, with the warmest day of the year on deck in the Chicago area.

Sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s will greet Chicago-area residents in the mid-morning hours, with the mercury expected to rise to the mid 80s during the afternoon hours, with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

While the sunshine and warm temperatures is sure to get Chicagoans outside to enjoy the weather, those in Northwest Indiana are also under an air quality alert for Saturday, with higher levels of ozone noted in the region.

Those outdoors on Saturday can also expect to feel a bit toasty, with morning humidity levels over 80%. Though the start to the day isn't very breezy in the region, south-southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected by the afternoon.

For those loving Saturday's heat, a bit more will be in store to close out the weekend as well, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s providing a pleasant finish to the weekend before some more expected rain on Monday.

As for the start of the upcoming week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the region by Monday afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Similar highs are forecasted for Tuesday, when scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the day alongside highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

From there, forecast models suggest a pleasant, milder finish to next week, with partly sunny skies and highs primarily in the mid 70s.