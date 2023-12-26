Florida man accused of killing half-brother in unincorporated Naperville

A Florida man is facing charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his half-brother in a residence in unincorporated Naperville on Christmas Day.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Kendall Yarborough was upstairs in a residence at approximately 3:06 p.m. while his half-brother, identified as James Watson, was downstairs.

Watson allegedly was upset while he was looking for his phone in the room, and witnesses told police he slammed a card table on the ground during that search.

It was at that time that Yarborough allegedly fired a single gunshot into the downstairs area, striking Watson in the abdomen.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Yarborough was taken into custody without incident, and faces two charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. He will face a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder.”