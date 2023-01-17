First lawsuits filed against Assault Weapons Ban just days after Governor signs into law

Just days after governor JB pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law, the first lawsuits are filed against it. And more are expected.

Sheriffs across the state have said they will not enforce the law.

And gun rights groups like the Illinois State Rifle Association reiterate tonight that they will fight all the way.

Richard Pearson with ISRA adds, "They said they would see us in court, we accepted the challenge."

Pritzker signed off on 'no future sales' and those who have certain semi-automatics must be registered with llinois state police or face a felony.

At least one attorney says you have the right NOT to incriminate yourself .

Attorney Thomas Maag represents 3 clients in Crawford County

and says "My clients want to protect their rights, family rights and friends rights and I think they have a very good case!"

Maag filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of three clients saying the law violates citizens' Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, the Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, and the 14th ammendment to equal protections.



"In the meantime we encourage peop;e to comply with law as its written because it is not deemed unconstitutional …yet"

In fact, a lawsuit was also filed in Effingham County on behalf of more than 860 plaintiffs.

An emergency hearing for immediate injunctive relief is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Pearson says "We're going for a temporary injunctions, so I believe we will win."

"Ultimately," says Maag, "I think law, facts, and history are on our side. And I'm confident at the end of day we will win, in appelate, supreme court, state, federal. We will not stop until we win "