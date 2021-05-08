Firefighters Extinguish Uptown Blaze

Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday in Uptown on the North Side.

Crews responded to the fire about 3:25 p.m. at a three-story building in the 1400 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The building’s back porches were on fire, but the blaze was extinguished by 4:05 p.m., fire officials said. An adjacent building sustained some damage from the flames.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.