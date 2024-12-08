Fire tears through Crown Point apartment building

A fire tore through an apartment building in Crown Point early Sunday morning, leaving numerous units uninhabitable.

According to Crown Point fire officials, the fire was reported at an apartment building in the 900 block of Cypress Point Drive.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within an hour of arrival. There were no injuries reported, but a dog died during the blaze, according to officials.

At least four units were completely destroyed within the building, and four more units had smoke and water damage. All 36 units in the building are currently uninhabitable due to loss of power and damage to the roof of the apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.