Fire temporarily halts Brown Line service on Chicago's North Side

Clean-up continues after a fire halted service on portions of the Brown Line on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, service was suspended between Belmont and Kimball after a fire near the tracks was reported at approximately 3 a.m.

Service was restored just after 1 p.m., with officials saying that there would be residual delays.

For approximately 10 hours, the Brown Line only operated between Belmont and the Loop, with shuttle buses carrying riders along the route toward Kimball.

There is no official word from the Chicago Fire Department on the cause of the blaze.

Riders can check the Ventra app or the CTA’s website for the latest updates on track conditions and scheduling.