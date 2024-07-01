Fight on CTA bus leads to deadly shooting that also wounded bus driver

A fight between two Chicago bus riders led to a deadly shooting that also left a driver among those wounded, authorities said.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 3400 block of South State Street, police said.

There, police said a Chicago Transit Authority employee reported a fight in the back of the bus. During the fight, one man pulled out a gun and opened fire at another man, shooting both him and the bus driver in the process.

The driver of the bus stopped and the bus and the gunman fled the scene, authorities said.

The person shot on the bus, a man in his late 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at University of Chicago Hospital.

The CTA employee was shot in the right shoulder and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

CTA President Dorval Carter released a statement early Monday, saying in part, “the CTA has zero tolerance for gun violence, and will work with law enforcement officials to aggressively pursue upgraded charges against those found responsible for these actions.”

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday morning, but an investigation was ongoing.