Fenton High School students, parents protest after staff member accused of inappropriate conduct

The staff member at the center of the allegations has since been placed on administrative leave. A

By Evrod Cassimy and NBC Chicago Staff

Parents and students of Fenton High School protested in front of the Bensenville Police Department Monday, pushing to see a male staff member charged following criminal allegations of inappropriate conduct. 

“I feel our trust has been broken," parent Julia Styrczula said. "I feel we can’t trust anyone at the school right now. I feel like they have let us down as parents."

NBC Chicago is not naming the high school staff member because he has not been criminally charged. He declined our requests for comment on the allegations. The alleged incidents date back several years, and these protestors want to know how this could have happened in the first place. 

“I was very disgusted that he was allowed to work in a building with children, and school is supposed to be a safe space for kids, and it’s not," said student Billy Camp.

The staff member at the center of the allegations has since been placed on administrative leave. A statement from the school district superintendent reads in part:

“Police have been involved ever since potential evidence was discovered by the Fenton administration….The alleged inappropriate conduct we reported to police may have occurred several years ago.”

Bensenville police said they were first made aware of the allegations in October of last year. Their investigation is ongoing. 

“I think you’re a very disgusting individual and you should be very ashamed of yourself," Billy said.

“Details of that police investigation have been released and are circulating online, detailing that inappropriate conduct. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office to determine if the staff member will be criminally charged.

