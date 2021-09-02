SSG. Robert Miller

Father of Suburban Medal of Honor Recipient Shares Thoughts on War's End

Robert Miller from Wheaton was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2010.

By Chris Coffey

NBC Universal, Inc.

The father of a Medal of Honor recipient from suburban Wheaton who was killed in battle in Afghanistan in 2008 said he is experiencing strong emotions following the end of America’s longest war and the evacuation of US troops and allies.

"It feels like we’re going through it all over again," said Phil Miller, father of Staff Sgt. Robert (Robby) Miller. “Frankly, it’s been an awful experience.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Robert Miller, a 2002 graduate of Wheaton North High School and a US Army Green Beret, sacrificed his life to save nearly two dozen Coalition Force members who were pinned down in a firefight in Afghanistan.

Robert Miller was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2010.

Local

Travell Miller 3 hours ago

Man Killed While Protecting Daughter From Shooting; Police Release Surveillance Photos

Glen Ellyn 4 hours ago

Suburban Elementary School Teacher Under Investigation for Lessons on LGBTQ Rights, BLM Movement

"One of the main things I’ve heard a lot, the big concern for a relative lost in combat is worrying if the death was in vain. We hadn’t felt that way," Miller said.

But Miller said what was initially a “fantastic military victory” for the US in Afghanistan has been thrown away by the Biden administration.

"The degree of harm that’s done by this, I don’t think we can measure how bad it is yet," Miller said.

President Biden has defended the withdrawal and said he was not going to extend a forever war and a forever exit.

This article tagged under:

SSG. Robert MillerAfghanistanBidenWheatonMedal of Honor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us