The father of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, who took a plea deal last month, is set to be released Wednesday from his short jail sentence due to "good behavior," the Lake County Sherriff's office said.

Robert Crimo Jr. was accused of helping his teenage son obtain a gun license even after he had threatened violence. Crimo Jr. was originally charged with seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day in 2022. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term, but the father accepted a plea deal for lowered charges moments before his trial was set to begin.

As part of the deal, Crimo Jr. agreed to plead guilty to seven misdemeanor reckless conduct counts, with a sentencing of two years probation, 60 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.

The day he was expected to report to jail for his sentence, Crimo Jr. arrived in court for a hearing wearing a shirt that read "I'm a political pawn." On the back of his shirt were the words "laws," "facts" and "reality."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Once in court, Crimo Jr. was ordered by a judge to turn his shirt inside out, calling it a violation of court decorum. The judge threatened to hold Crimo Jr. in contempt if he violated any other rules.

He is being released sometime Wednesday -- approximately 30 days early -- after receiving "day-for-day credit for good behavior," Lake County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Christopher Covelli said.

Crimo Jr.'s early release comes two days after a Lake County judge set a trial date for his son, who is expected to represent himself in upcoming proceedings.

Crimo Jr.'s son faces 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Potential evidence — prosecutors say Crimo III admitted he was the gunman when he was arrested hours after the shooting — is voluminous.

His trial date is set for Feb. 26, 2024, with the case expected to take anywhere from four to six weeks.