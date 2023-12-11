Accused Highland Park shooter expected to represent himself as trial date set

Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A trial date has been set for the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, with alleged gunman Robert E. Crimo III expected to represent himself in upcoming proceedings.

A Lake County judge set the trial date for Feb. 26, 2024, with the case expected to take anywhere from four to six weeks.

Crimo's next appearance is slated for Jan. 10, where he will represent himself.

In a hearing earlier this year, Judge Victoria Rossetti had said that in the fall, she would set a trial date for Robert E. Crimo III, who’s accused of killing seven people and wounding 48 others the 2022 suburban parade. However, during a court date in September, prosecutors asked for three more months to finish gathering evidence, including a pending FYI report and chain of custody paperwork.

Crimo, 22, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in north suburban Highland Park.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors have shared more than 10,000 pages of medical reports and other evidence in the discovery process.

Since Crimo’s last hearing, prosecutors have received five more reports from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, Skokie Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his son’s firearm owner’s identification card application when he was 19 years old. Just before his trial was expected to begin, Crimo Jr. last month pleaded guilty to lowered charges as part of a plea deal.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years probation and 100 hours of community service.