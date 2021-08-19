Farmers' Almanac Predicts ‘Icy, Flaky' Winter for Chicago

Whether Chicago is ready or not, a cold winter season could be just around the corner.

According to the latest predictions from the Farmers' Almanac, which says it bases its long-range forecasts on a “mathematical and astronomical formula” developed in 1818, Chicago and the surrounding area is likely in for an "icky, flaky" and cold winter.

For the eastern third of the U.S., temperatures are expected to range from near to somewhat below normal this winter, the almanac said. The area in the center of the country could see "well below" normal temperatures.

March specifically is expected to have "unseasonably cold" temperatures in parts of the country, notably around the time of the vernal equinox at the end of the month, the almanac said.

To start the year, though, the almanc predicted that the winter chill will begin gradually with mild temperatures to start, moving colder in the middle and end of January.

The almanac noted that January will be an overall stormy month with a mix of rain, snow, sleet and ice. The Great Lakes and Midwest will likely have "cold and flaky" in the first month of 2022.

February should bring less storms and calmer skies nationwide, but the almanac predicted a "winter whopper" for the Northwest and Ohio Valley at the end of the month.

The area surrounding the Great Lakes could see potential winter storms the second week of January, the final week of February and the second week of March, which the almanac said could bring heavy snow, rain and a mix of both.

There will likely be snow this season, according to the almanac, but at "near-normal" amounts overall. In an average winter in Chicago, the area sees 36.7 inches of snow.