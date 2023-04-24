The popular tulip festival at Richardson Farm is expected to open this week, organizers announced Monday, and this season could be particularly special.

The Richardsons said they "expect to have their 12-acre tulip treasure trove" open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The date falls within the Spring Grove farm's estimated timeline, having predicted earlier this month that the spring sensation would open by April 29.

But this year, the farm predicted it could have as many as a million flowers in bloom.

“We’re especially excited because we’re predicting we’ll have a million flowers in bloom this year,” George Richardson said in a statement earlier this month. “We’ve planted 300,000 tulip bulbs each year for three years. The bulbs that were among the first to be planted are having babies. So, this year should really be something to see.”

Richardson said that while all one million likely won't bloom at the same time due to different varieties being planted at various times, he expects at least 300,000 to be ready by the opening day.

"We have anxiously been looking at and walking through our tulip fields and counting the growing-degree days," he said in a statement, adding that the farm expects the tulips will remain in bloom through May 7 "and hopefully beyond that."

The farm offers more than 60 varieties of tulips, planting enough tulips to fill 12 football fields on the 500-acre farm.

The farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will also offer live music on weekends, drinks, smoothies and food trucks.

Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the grounds closed Mondays.

Cost for those 4 and up is $16, including one free tulip per paid admission, on week days. On Saturdays and Sundays, cost is $16 for ages 4 to 12 and $19 for ages 13 and older, with one free tulip per paid admission. Additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.

Children 3 and younger are free.

The annual event typically draws thousands during its season.

“What’s better than spring, and what’s better than tulips in the spring?” Robert Richardson, who first explored the idea of having a tulip fest at the farm back in 2019, said in astatement. “They’re just a riot of colors. We’ve had folks come out to make marriage proposals, folks come out to take high school graduate photos ... it’s been a great addition to the offerings here at the farm.”