Fans Met With Super Bowl Prices as Taylor Swift Tickets Go On Sale

Following severe issues with Ticketmaster when tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour first went on sale Tuesday morning, prices for tickets on the secondary market skyrocketed, leaving many hopefuls with sticker shock.

Swift is kicking off her "Eras Tour" on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., the first of 20 locations and 52 shows as part of the stadium tour that will celebrate Swift's previous work, beginning with her self-titled debut album released in 2006.

The upcoming Soldier Field concerts will be Swift's first visit to Chicago since June 2018, when she performed two shows at Soldier Field as part of the Reputation Tour.

During the early evening on Tuesday, the cheapest ticket for Swift's first Chicago show at Soldier Field on June 2 was being offered for $333 on StubHub, although that price climbs up to $426 when including fees that are charged by StubHub.

As of 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, there were only 22 listings under $1,000 available for Swift's June 2 show, with the cheapest ticket on the field for the show being listed at $1,347.

There is not much reprieve for Swift's show on June 3, where there are currently just 15 listings for tickets under $1,000 per ticket after fees. The cheapest ticket on the field for the Saturday concert is listed for $2,147.

The most expensive listing for Saturday's show is currently listed for $9,495, which corresponds to seats in the 100 section to the side of the stage. The closest available floor ticket is available for $8,996.

While there are currently 24 listings under $1,000 for Swift's final Chicago show on June 4, the average prices bear similarity to the first two Chicago concerts.

Listings for field tickets for all three shows are in the price range of $3,500 to $7,000, with a few listings currently going for more.

The prices for Swift's Chicago concerts have drawn comparisons to ticket prices for the Super Bowl, which still boasts a higher average and minimum ticket price than the upcoming shows.

For this February's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, the average price of a ticket was $9,496. The cheapest option to get inside was listed for $6,395.

Although prices are exorbitantly high right now for Swift's shows, the sudden move to the secondary market following issues with Ticketmaster could be partially to blame.

Chicago Swifties were also in for a surprise last week, when Swift announced a third Chicago concert at Soldier Field on June 4. Her original tour announcement only included the shows on June 2 and June 3.

While in a different venue with a smaller capacity, ticket prices for Harry Styles' recent six-show stop in Chicago also stunned fans, many of whom traveled from other cities to see Styles in a residency-style tour that only included four U.S. cities.