Ticketmaster cited "historically unprecedented" demand for Taylor Swift tickets as fans reported problems accessing a presale even Tuesday.

The company released a statement just after noon, saying millions showed up for its presale ticket event, and while hundreds of thousands of tickets had already been sold, those who were still stuck in a queue should "hang tight."

"Queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible," the company tweeted.

West Coast ticket sales were also delayed as the company continued to navigate the influx of ticket requests and Capitol One's onsale even was rescheduled to Wednesday afternoon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In the hours before the presale drop, fans started reporting problems accessing the presale event from the ticketing site's homepage.

"We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," a message on the website read. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The website DownDetector saw a surge in reports of issues just after 8 a.m.

"I think ticketmaster is down i’m on the page with the countdown but i tried to open it in another tab to make sure my payment info is right and it keeps giving me an error message," one user wrote on Twitter.

Ticketmaster quickly released a statement Tuesday morning to help ease concerns from fans waiting for their chance at a presale spot.

"Fans who have received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, should login and access the queue through the link they received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience," the company told NBC Chicago in a statement.

But then, as presale tickets were released, several users reported additional issues with the ticketing queue.

Come on @Ticketmaster. It's been over an hour waiting in this queue. I'm just trying to buy some @taylorswift13 tickets for my six year old daughter. — Eric Michael (@emichael86) November 15, 2022

Been waiting on the queue for almost a hour now….still 2000+ people in front of me. If I get an error or kicked out. I will literally cry. @Ticketmaster — Amanda Craig (@ACraig2317) November 15, 2022

Some users received an error message saying the queue had been "paused."

Ticketmaster acknowledged ongoing issues and said they are "urgently working to resolve."

We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve. -MD- — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 15, 2022

Chicago is on the docket for three shows at Soldier Field. Swift initially set her sights to Chicago for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 supported by the bands girl in red and OWENN. Another show for Sunday, June 4 was added to the bill later, with MUNA and Gracie Abrams cast to perform as openers.