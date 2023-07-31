Family prays for healing after loved one critically injured in North Lawndale mass shooting

Chicago police on Monday continued to investigate a mass shooting in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood that left one woman dead and eight others injured.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims were focused on praying for those injured and trying to comfort them. Inside Deliverance Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith, the focus was on healing after a day filled with so much hurt.

Resources for people dealing with the trauma from gun violence were offered on Monday at the church, which sits just blocks away from the site of the deadly mass shooting.

Kanesha Gaines, 21, was killed and eight other women were injured when a shooting erupted at around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Keeler. According to Chicago police and family, Gaines and a number of others were at a backyard party when a Jeep pulled up, several armed people stepped out of the vehicle and began firing into the crowd.

Rhonda Matthews says her daughter Arrielle was shot 10 times. Since then, she has been at her daughter’s bedside at Mt. Sinai Hospital, praying for her healing.

“It is hard to sit there and look at her,” Matthews said. “Ten times. She got shot ten times. She can squeeze your hand …so she knows I’m here and love her and God has her back.”

Arrielle’s aunt says her goddaughter, Amber Ferguson, was shot eight times.

“They are blessed they are still here,” said Tia Bigby. "They are fighting. But I am still processing everything after losing my daughter, Marquita year ago.”

Bigby helped create the group Families Against Violence. The group plans to hold a peace march and school supply giveaway on Aug. 26 in Garfield Park.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Chicago Police Department detectives at 312-746-8252.