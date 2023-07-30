Mother mourns daughter killed in North Lawndale mass shooting

The mother of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood pleaded for justice following the shooting - both for her daughter and other victims of gun violence.

Natasha Graham's daughter Kanesha Gaines died from injuries she sustained when gunfire erupted at around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Keeler. According to Chicago police, Gaines and a number of others were at a gathering when a Jeep pulled up, several armed people stepped out of the vehicle and began firing into the crowd.

Gaines was struck in the face and transported to the hospital where she later died.

"These children not only my daughter, but every child that gets shot there," Graham said. "They deserve some type of justice."

Eight other women were also shot, one of which who sustained eight gunshot wounds in the torso and was listed in critical condition, police said. The seven others were listed in good condition.

Graham told NBC Chicago that Gaines is the second child she has lost to gun violence. Keshaun Graham, Gaines' brother, was shot and killed in 2019 at 18 years old.

"Our kids, our teenagers should be able to go hang out. Our young kids should be able to play outside they should be allowed," Natasha Graham said. "It shouldn't always be violence every time the young adults decide to go and hang out."

No one was in custody Sunday night as detectives continued to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.