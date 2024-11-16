Family, police searching for Wisconsin man last seen at restaurant in Chicago suburbs

A Wisconsin man who was last seen at a work dinner in the Chicago suburbs earlier this week has gone missing, as his family searches for answers in the mysterious disappearance.

Ben Oberto, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, traveled to Crystal Lake, Illinois on Wednesday for a work dinner, held at 1776 Restaurant.

Surveillance video from the establishment shows Oberto left the restaurant at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, with his vehicle leaving the parking lot at 9:02 p.m.

According to information acquired by Oberto's family from police, he then took Interstate 90 towards his home and made a phone call at 9:14 p.m. to an individual who did not answer.

Oberto then made a one-minute phone call to a colleague at 9:26 p.m., paying his last I-Pass toll at Plaza 9 - Elgin, heading east on I-90, where Oberto's phone was last pinged on the Verizon network at 9:47 p.m. in Rosemont.

According to Oberto's family, police confirmed that Oberto never got on any flights nor entered O'Hare International Airport. A search of the nearby area, businesses, hotels, hospitals and morgues has yielded no results.

Oberto lives with his wife and 3-year-old son in New Berlin.

Police continue to search for Oberto and his vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Impreza with a Wisconsin license plate, ANJ-2349.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact New Berlin police at 262-782-6640.