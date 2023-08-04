Family of woman brutally beaten, pushed over fire escape searches for answers in unsolved murder

More than two months since her mother's death, a Chicago woman hasn't given up in her search for answers.

“This is senseless for her to be murdered and how she was murdered was just heartbreaking,” she told NBC Chicago.

Rolanda Tucker, 60, was a mother of five. Her daughter said she was a God-fearing woman who went to church every Sunday.

“She’s very outgoing, she’s caring,” she said. “She comes from a loving family, she’s always in church so it’s just like why, why would you do that?”

On June 2, Chicago police said Rolanda was found dead in an alley behind her apartment building near Hamlin and Jackson in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She had lived there for around 10 years.

“It’s heartbreaking to see somebody you love just laying there in puddles of blood with no answers,” Erica said.

Investigators initially thought the victim fell from the fire escape, but her daughter told NBC Chicago she didn’t think that was possible.

“You see how high it is and for her to be up there knowing that she’s scared of heights—just like why is she up there,” she said.

An autopsy later revealed something more sinister and cruel happened to her that day.

“When we got the autopsy report it concluded that she was murdered she had blunt force to the head, blunt force trauma to the back of her head, and to her body as well,” Erica said.

Family said investigators believe she was brutally beaten then tossed over the staircase, but by who is still a mystery.

“Why would you do to this to her,” Erica said. “It’s just so many questions that we have unanswered now—just why her.”

Family said investigators have not identified a person of interest, but a crucial piece of evidence was found on Rolanda’s clothing.

“Some blood samples were found on her coat that was not hers,” she said.

While they wait for the DNA results to come back, Erica said she’s on a mission to bring her mother’s killer to justice.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case. Volunteers plan to hand out flyers Saturday morning in the neighborhood hoping to drum up some new leads.