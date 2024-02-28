Family of married couple killed while walking to church in Garfield Ridge demands answers

The family of a married couple who were fatally struck while walking to church in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Sunday is searching for answers in the wake of their sudden loss.

Zofia and Ryszard Stebnicki were holding hands while walking to church on Sunday in the 6100 block of South Archer Avenue when they were struck and killed by a Ford F-150 driven by a 43-year-old man.

The crash occurred just blocks from the couple's home.

"There's still a glass of tea on the table. They were supposed to come back," granddaughter Dominika Chruszcz said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chruszcz said she remembers them as avid travelers, while also thinking of her grandfather as a curious collector.

"You could see a big collection of watches and cameras. When I was younger, we would go to the flea market together," Chruszcz said.

She added that Zofia was meant to travel to the Caribbean on Tuesday, and that the couple were very active in the local Polish community.

"We just went to Poland together in October. She always said, education is so important. I could speak to her in Polish and English," Chruszcz said.

The family is asking to see video footage from a nearby bank and business that could explain how the driver didn't see the couple and what speed he was traveling.

The driver was cited and later released following the crash.