Family, Friends Remember Chicago Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis

Friends and family are remembering jazz legend, Ramsey Lewis, who died Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 87.

Lewis’ passion was discovered as a preschooler, when he started taking piano lessons. He would grow up to become one of the nation’s most successful jazz pianists and composers, with a career spanning six decades, 80 albums, seven of them gold records, and 3 Grammys.

“The teacher said he has some talent – and they (my parents) kept cultivating that talent,” said Bobby Lewis, Ramsey Lewis' son. “The excitement and energy from fans kept him going. He loved talking to people and performing."

Lewis grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini Green housing project. He played piano in church, and was encouraged by his parents to embrace classical music -- and then, jazz.

“He started playing in clubs when he was 15 or 16,” Bobby said.

Jazz soon became front and center for Lewis as he earned his own radio show on WNUA. “He was doing morning show drive on WNUA-smooth jazz,” said Bob Kessler, a longtime friend of Lewis' who once worked for him as producer of the syndicated radio show. “He was so well read in a lot of different areas. A life-long learner."

Chicago radio personality and friend Richard Steele echoed that sentiment.

“He crossed genres,” said Steele. “He was a great person and musician. I am sorry he is gone.”

Following his death, Lewis' wife Jan wrote on his Facebook page, "Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe. He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life."

In lieu of flowers, family members are asking fans to make donation to The Jazz Foundation of America.