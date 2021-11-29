Family Demands Answers After Prosecutors Decline to File Charges in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The family of a mother of three killed in a hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines is demanding to know why prosecutors have not filed charges against the driver police say is responsible for the woman’s death.

Tiffany Borre, 40, was struck and killed in March 2020 in a hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines, and every day her family has to cope with her loss.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“My biggest regret is that she is not here right now,” her twin brother Sean Borre said.

Days ago, Sean says that the man who allegedly killed his sister won’t be charged in the case.

“They gave me a call, and said ‘they are not going to press charges,’” he said.

Tiffany Borre was in the process of reconnecting with her family and brother when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Mannheim and Nevada, according to police.

“He struck my sister at 2:30 in the morning, and left her in the street like a dog,” Sean Borre said. “He drove straight to his home and called a lawyer.”

For seven months, Sean says that detectives worked the case hard, keeping him apprised of the latest developments along the way.

“He said ‘we’ve got him. We have warrants, DNA, his car, video evidence,’” Sean said.

Even with what detectives said they had, Sean says that the state’s attorney’s office said it wanted more evidence.

“They said they didn’t want to take the case because they didn’t have a picture of him behind the wheel at the time he struck my sister,” he said.

Jennifer Kropke, Sean’s wife, says that the state’s attorney’s office called them and informed them that they would not be filing charges.

“They are all placing blame on each other and we are left to sit here and wonder,” she said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement to NBC 5.

“After a thorough review of the information presented by police, we concluded that the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to approve felony charges,” the statement read.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office disagreed with that assessment, seeking a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury/fatal accident against an individual, but that charge was not approved.

Now, Borre’s brother is left to continue pressing the case to prosecutors, and he’s holding out hope that eventually he will convince them to file the charges.

“The case is as solid as it can get,” he said. “Solid cases should be prosecuted, or given the opportunity for a jury to decide.”