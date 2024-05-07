Things to do in Chicago

Chi Food Truck Fest to return to Daley Plaza for 9th year beginning later this month

By NBC Chicago Staff

A sandwich loaded with chicken, cheese and vegetables is seen at Chicago Food Truck Festival

Showcasing a wide array of culinary options from around the world, the Chi Food Truck Fest will be making its return to Daley Plaza for it's ninth year, city officials announced Tuesday.

The fest is expected to kick off on Friday, May 17, running each Friday at Daley Plaza through Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Throughout the festival's length, a rotating selection of food trucks from across the city will participate, aiming to give more exposure and support to the small businesses involved.

While a full lineup of participating food trucks is not currently available, each week's lineup will be released on Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection social media platforms using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.

Below is a full look at the dates for this year's Chi Food Truck Fest:

  • May 17, 24, 31
  • June 7, 14, 21, 28
  • July 5, 12, 19, 26
  • August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • September 6, 13, 20, 27
  • October 4

More information on the event can be found here.

