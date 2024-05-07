How to get live election results in 2024 Indiana primary

Indiana voters on Tuesday headed to the polls to cast primary election ballots in several major races, including U.S. president, Indiana governor and multiple House districts.

To track 2024 Indiana primary election results in some of the biggest races, see vote totals as they roll in from around the state right here after the polls close.

Initial vote totals take several minutes to populate in the system.



Races to watch in the 2024 Indiana primary election

GOVERNOR

Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb was prohibited from running for a third term as governor due to an Indiana law that limits the top executive to two four-year terms within a 12-year window.

Numerous Republicans are on the primary ballot to replace him, including Sen. Mike Braun, who argues that the issues Indiana is facing require more local, "hands-on" tactics.

He is opposed by former state auditor and current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, among other platforms.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill is also in the race, pledging to cut spending and to increase investment in law enforcement.

Eric Doden is running on a pro-life platform that also emphasizes zero-cost adoptions in the state, and Jamie Reitenour is running on a campaign that emphasizes reductions in spending and on red tape for small businesses.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, a former teacher and the state’s superintendent for public instruction, is running unopposed, emphasizing public education investments and a return to “bipartisan governance,” according to her website.

U.S. SENATE

Rep. Jim Banks, serving in Indiana’s third Congressional district, is the lone Republican in the Senate race, running on a platform that includes reducing spending and fighting what he calls “woke” ideology.

A pair of Democrats are also in the race, including former State Rep. Marc Carmichael, who is running to codify Roe v. Wade, institute assault weapons ban and to tackle global warming, among other issues.

Dr. Valerie McGray is running against him, emphasizing increased wages and protections for unions, as well as increasing access to healthcare in her campaign platform.

INDIANA 1

This district, which includes Lake and Porter counties as well as northwestern LaPorte County, elected Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in 2022, but only by a narrow margin. First elected to office in 2020, he serves on the Education Committee in the House, as well as the Department of Workforce and Veterans’ Affairs.

Businessman Mark Leyva, who is emphasizing construction of a southern border wall and abolition of the Department of Education, is running in the Republican primary, along with businessman and Lake County Councilman Randy Niemeyer and business owner David Ben Ruiz.

Lake County voters can find information on polling places and early voting via the county’s website. Porter County voters can also find information here, and LaPorte County voters can visit the county’s website.