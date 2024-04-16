Fake Botox that sickened 2 Illinoisans with botulism-like illness impacting other states

A new alert was released by the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday after at least 19 people were sickened by counterfeit Botox in at least nine states, including Illinois.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported two people in LaSalle County were hospitalized after they experienced symptoms similar to those associated with botulism following cosmetic injections from an unlicensed practitioner.

According to the release, the patients involved experienced symptoms similar to those of botulism, including blurred vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and hoarse voice.

According to a new alert from the FDA, the products in Illinois were similar to those in cases impacting other states. The cases involved individuals who had received counterfeit Botox, injected by both licensed and unlicensed individuals, who had purchased the injections from unlicensed sources.

In addition to the cases in Illinois, other cases have also been detected in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington, according to NBC News.

Botox, manufactured by AbbVie, has not been linked to any of the illnesses.

Nine hospitalizations have been reported, including the two Illinois cases.

Officials say both victims in Illinois received injections from a licensed nurse who was performing work “outside of her authority.”

According to IDPH, the injection of botulinum toxin, the main ingredient in Botox, can only be performed by specifically licensed professionals.

“Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment,” Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “Receiving these injections in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems.”

An alert was issued for local health agencies in Illinois to be on the lookout for similar cases as the investigation continues.

Officials also provided links for consumers to check whether their physician is licensed to perform cosmetic injections, and to report any suspected wrongdoing to the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation.