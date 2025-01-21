Explosion inside Bolingbrook home causes fire, emergency response

An explosion at a home in suburban Bolingbrook sparked a large law enforcement response and left the structure unsafe to enter.

According to Bolingbrook fire officials, crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Oxford Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said the individual inside the home heard an explosion and saw a fire break out prior to calling 911. Crews were able to extinguish the flames, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, but “significant structural damage” was reported to the residence. The home was deemed “unsafe to enter,” according to officials.

No immediate cause of the explosion was immediately available, and an investigation is underway.