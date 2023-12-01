Explore the story of the Titanic ship in this exhibition coming to Westfield Old Orchard

The tale of the Titanic is an everlasting story of tragedy, hope and love.

Coming February, you can have the opportunity to learn more about the ship’s creation, voyage and eventual discovery in a place near you.

Titanic: The Exhibition, produced by Imagine Exhibitions and Fever, will welcome visitors starting in February at Westfield Old Orchard with an immersive journey of the ship from its creation to its tragic end and discovery underwater.

Hundreds of artifacts that survived the sinking of the ship will be on display, alongside items from the Titanic’s sister ships.

“This story continues to fascinate people; it's every man’s story - the story of hopes and dreams. Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.” President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions Tom Zaller said.

In addition, visitors can roam through immersive recreations of various parts of the ship – such as the Grand Staircase, first class hallway, millionaires suite, boiler room and promenade.

They will examine items and salvaged artifacts to learn about how the ship was eventually discovered underwater in the North Atlantic Ocean.

There will also be a film about the forensic research of the ship, and award-winning underwater photography of the Titanic will line the walls of the Discovery Gallery in a stunning display of the ship’s current state on the seafloor.

Guests will receive a boarding pass that corresponds to a passenger and learn about the three different class galleries. The stories of love and loss culminate in the final galleries where anecdotes and a tribute wall are showcased. It is here where each passenger’s fate is revealed.

Imagine Exhibitions specializes in designing immersive experiences for various audiences. It has previously organized exhibits for hit movies and shows, such as Downton Abbey, Jurassic World and Harry Potter.

Those interested in visiting and looking to secure a spot can join the waitlist through Fever here to gain access to tickets before they go on sale to the public December 6th. Tickets start at $29.00 for adults, with discounts for kids, seniors, military and groups. View the exhibition website here.