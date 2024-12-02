After the success of his 2023 Christmas single, “Please Come Home for Christmas,” NBC 5 Chicago morning co-anchor Evrod Cassimy has announced the upcoming release of his new holiday album, “Standing On Christmas.” With the release of his new album, Cassimy is raising money and awareness to support Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) residents this Christmas season. Now in its second year, Cassimy’s charitable holiday endeavor was created via a partnership with the CHA and Disparti Law Group.

Written and recorded by Cassimy, “Standing On Christmas” is a standout R&B family Christmas album featuring traditional holiday standards, festive Christmastime originals and sentimental seasonal ballads. The new album will be officially released (and available for purchase) on all digital service providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud and Tidal among others, beginning on Friday, November 29 , but is available for pre-order today at EvrodCassimy.com.

In addition to the inclusion of Cassimy’s “Please Come Home for Christmas” holiday hit from 2023, “Standing on Christmas” will also feature his new up-tempo Christmas single, “Snow Angel.”

“I wanted to write something that people would enjoy listening to whether they are Christmas shopping or unwrapping Christmas gifts on Christmas morning,” said Cassimy. “The new album’s lead single, “Snow Angel,” is simply a fun, original Christmas record that romanticizes and embraces the joy of the holiday season.”

An acclaimed singer/songwriter, philanthropist and seven-time Emmy-nominated journalist, Cassimy co-anchors NBC 5 News TODAY weekdays on NBC 5 Chicago from 4:00 to 7:00 AM CT (7:00-11:00 AM on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel).

Cassimy’s passion for music started early in life when he began singing publicly at the age of three. In his teen years, he began writing and composing music. In recent years, Cassimy’s musical success as an adult saw him opening for music legends Patti LaBelle, Boyz II Men and Tamar Braxton among others.

In 2018, Cassimy started his own record label, Everything Evrod Entertainment. To date, Cassimy has released four studio albums, which successfully raised over $123,000 to benefit individuals & families in need, not to mention inspiring countless others through his music and songwriting.

To accompany the release of Cassimy’s upcoming Christmas album, NBC 5 Chicago will also be airing a special, five-part “Making a Difference with Evrod” series airing Monday, December 16 - Friday, December 20 on NBC 5 News TODAY at 6am and NBC 5 News at 6pm.

In this special holiday edition of its popular “Making A Difference” on-air segments, Cassimy will spotlight five CHA individuals/families, including grandparents who are the sole caregivers of their 38 grandchildren, along with a military veteran battling cancer among others. Viewers will get to know these amazing individuals who not only battle extreme daily hardships but who are also determined to make the lives of those they love as special as possible. And that’s when “Making a Difference with Evrod” comes in as Cassimy will provide a very special Christmas surprise filled with love, joy and hope for these incredible Chicagoans.

“Evrod is the embodiment of our ‘Making A Difference’ commitment to the Chicago community,” said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We couldn’t be prouder of Evrod’s continuous efforts to support those in need not only during the holiday season, but throughout the entire year.”

Assisting with Cassimy’s charitable endeavor is “Springboard to Success” (S2S), Chicago Housing Authority’s non-profit arm that supports life-changing programs helping drive CHA residents to pathways of academic success, economic stability and independence.

"We are once again proud to partner with Evrod and NBC 5 Chicago for another exciting holiday initiative benefiting residents of the Chicago Housing Authority,” said Angela Hurlock, interim Chicago Housing Authority CEO. “Evrod's talent, generosity and giving spirit directly supports Springboard to Success and its fundraising efforts for programs that propel CHA families on their pathways to economic stability and independence. We are grateful for this partnership and thrilled that NBC 5 viewers will catch a glimpse of the amazing Chicagoans who call CHA home."

For more information on Evrod Cassimy: www.EvrodCassimy.com

For more information on Chicago Housing Authority: https://www.thecha.org/

For more information on Disparti Law Group: https://www.dispartilaw.com/

For more information on Springboard 2 Success: https://www.s2schi.org

NBC 5 Chicago contact: Jeff Nuich / jeff.nuich@nbcuni.com