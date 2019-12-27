Ever-Changing Weather: Warmth, Rain And Snow Expected in Coming Days

It looks like Chicagoans will get a taste of three seasons in just a matter of days. Warm temperatures, rain and even potential snow are each expected at some point through Monday morning.

While Friday turned out to be a bit of a chilly one with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s, a big warm-up is in store for part of the weekend. But it won’t be all warmth and sunshine.

Highs on Saturday are expected to increase to the low-to-mid-50s before midnight, and it’ll likely keep getting warmer from there. However, light showers are possible Saturday, particularly in the morning hours, with the best chance of rain in the evening into early Sunday.

By late Sunday morning, temperatures could reach the low 60s in some spots, and could potentially be close to breaking the record high of 63 degrees.

Chicago-area residents will likely get a much needed break from the rain Saturday afternoon before more showers will likely move in late Sunday to early Monday.

After all, it is December, so the weekend would be amiss without the chance for snow. As a result of colder air, light snow and flurries are possible Monday, although accumulation isn’t likely.