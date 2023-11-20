Evanston City Council reaches decision on future of Northwestern University's Ryan Field

After more than a year of debate over a proposal to rebuild Northwestern University's Ryan Field, a decision was announced Monday night.

The Evanston City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a memorandum with the university, giving the project a green light. Four council members voted in favor, while four others voted "no." Mayor Daniel Biss signaled his approval, moving the motion forward.

A number of residents have expressed opposition about renovations and the possibility of hosting concerts at the open-air venue. They've argued concerts could bring problems to the city and voiced concerns about a hike in property takes, selling off zoning rights, amusement and liquor taxes, as well as traffic.

However, others said they are for much-needed and new business to come to Evanston.

Northwestern in late October pledged $100 million in donations to the Evanston community over the next 10 years if the proposal to host concerts is approved, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A few weeks earlier, the Evanston Land Use Commission voted 7-2 against a zoning amendment that would allow concerts and similar events at the planned stadium. Northwestern in Sept. 2022 unveiled the estimated $800 million project, which would demolish the 97-year-old bowl-style arena and replace it with a differently designed stadium.

The new venue would have around 35,000 seats, compared to the 47,000 currently at Ryan Field. Multiple residents have voiced concerns around the potential for concerts, specifically noise pollution, traffic and overcrowded street parking.