ESPN Insider Says Bryce Young ‘Is the Pick' at No. 1 for Carolina Panthers

By Logan Reardon

Have the Carolina Panthers made a decision?

Since trading up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick last month, there have reports of numerous quarterbacks linked to Carolina -- including C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

In the latest rumblings, it's the Alabama product who is seen as the Panthers' likely target.

“Bryce Young is the pick,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Wednesday. “Yes, connecting Frank Reich to C.J. Stroud in terms of the prototype of a guy that he’s worked with in the past … but they all love Bryce Young.

"I think I’ll quote Adam Schefter when he said this reminds him of when the 49ers moved up all the way to No. 3 to draft Mac Jones and then changed their mind last minute and drafted Trey Lance. That has not worked out for the 49ers and I think the Panthers are on Bryce Young at the start, and will stick with him when it’s time to turn in that card.”

At this point, it seems like Stroud, Young and Richardson are all still in the mix.

