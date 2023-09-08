Elgin police searching for 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by parent

Police in northwest suburban Elgin on Friday afternoon were searching for a 2-year-old boy believed to have been abducted by a parent, according to authorities.

At around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Amanda Circle regarding a parental abduction, police said. Kash Hayes, 2, was taken by Kenny Hayes, 34, in a gray-colored Infinity sedan, which was last seen traveling on Naperville Road from Route 20, according to police. The vehicle was said to have an Illinois license plate with the number EA52844.

Anyone with information about Kash's disappearance is asked to call 911 or 847-289-2600 or send a text to 847411. Texts should include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the message, as well as the tip information.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Friday afternoon.