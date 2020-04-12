Easter Forecast: Clouds, Scattered Showers Possible Sunday

The Chicago area will see seasonal temperatures and occasional breaks in the clouds on Easter Sunday, but a cold front approaching from the west will bring rainy conditions and high winds to open the new work week.

Sunday itself will begin with mostly cloudy conditions and cool temperatures, which will slowly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s in the city, with cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan.

Some suburbs could see temperatures warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours.

There will be occasional breaks in the clouds, but as the afternoon wears on the chance for rain will slowly increase and clouds will continue to build into the region. There is even the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two on Sunday evening, and temperatures will begin to drop quickly as the cold front approaches.

As a result of that front, a wind advisory has been issued for much of the region. Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected, and along with those windy conditions will come a dramatic cooldown that will take the Chicago area well below its normal temperatures for the middle of April.

High temperatures on Monday are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s, and things won’t get much warmer than that for several days. Low temperatures at night are expected to plummet into the mid-to-upper 20s during the week, well below average.

In fact, a warm-up isn’t expected until the end of the work week, but even then temperatures are only expected to bounce back into the mid-to-upper 50s by Friday.