Head's up, DuSable Lake Shore Drive drivers: A three-month construction project is about to snarl your commute.

Beginning Monday, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will have one lane closed in each direction between Randolph Street and Grand Avenue, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation said. The closure, which was set to begin after Monday morning rush hour, will be in place through Memorial Day, the release said.

According to officials, the closures will be in place to help facilitate ongoing repairs to the DuSable Lake Shore Drive Bridge and viaduct network over the Ogden slip.

“It’s gonna look like nothing’s going on, but there’s work going on below the structure," CDOT Chief Construction Engineer Eric Anderson said, adding that additional lanes could be closed during off-peak hours.

The construction is in addition to a southbound on-ramp closure from Wacker Drive onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which started last month as part of rehab, pink and link place replacement, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said.

“The pin and links are being replaced so they can function as intended and preserve the bridge for a longer period of time," Anderson said.

According to officials, that construction is expected to last into spring.