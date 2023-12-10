As first phase of Kennedy Expressway rehab ends, here's what lies ahead for Chicago

The Kennedy Expressway is set to return to normal for at least a few months, as Phase 1 of an ambitious $150 million project wraps up.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation, a final series of lane closures preceded the reopening of the inbound side of the highway on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with all lanes reopening just after 7 a.m.

Phase 1 of the three-phase project began in March, snarling traffic on both sides of the highway and causing motorists to seek out alternative methods of driving through the city of Chicago.

As that phase of the project ends, here’s what we know about what’s to come.

Phase 2

The next phase of the project will turn the attention from the inbound lanes to the reversible express lanes, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials.

Those lanes will be fully closed beginning in the spring of 2024. Officials say that the main focuses during the closure will be the rehabilitation of the REVLAC (Reversible Lane and Control) system in those express lanes.

LED lights will also be installed in the “Hubbard’s Cave” tunnel during this portion of the project, which will require closures of lanes on the mainline parts of the expressway.

Finally, painting will be done along the expressway, as will pavement patching in the express lanes.

This phase is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Phase 3

The final phase of the project will begin in the spring of 2025, with the outbound side of the roadway getting the finishing touches.

Much like the first phase did to the inbound side, two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time during construction, with the reversible express lanes remaining open in the outbound direction to help alleviate traffic flow.

New LED lights, painting and signage will be installed in “Hubbard’s Cave” on the outbound side.

These lane closures are expected to remain in place until late fall of 2025, according to IDOT officials.