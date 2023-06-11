DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures to continue this week, Chicago officials say

Chicago officials have released new details on lane closures for DuSable Lake Shore Drive as resurfacing work continues, including a full closure of the southbound lanes of the roadway.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, closures are scheduled for the next four nights, with the final layer of resurfacing work likely being completed on the southbound side of the roadway in the coming days.

Here are the latest updates on what drivers can expect.

Sunday –

At 5 p.m., the southbound side of the roadway will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence, as well as the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose and Irving Park Road will also close.

Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will completely close between Lawrence and Irving Park Road.

Monday –

Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound side of the roadway will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence and Irving Park Road. No entrance or exit ramps will be impacted, and lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m.

Tuesday –

Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound side of the roadway will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence and Irving Park Road. No entrance or exit ramps will be impacted, and lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m.

The northbound side of the roadway will also be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. An additional lane closure will take effect at 10 p.m., with all lanes set to reopen at 6 a.m.

Wednesday –

Northbound side of the roadway will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue, with lanes set to reopen at 6 a.m.

At 8 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence and Irving Park Road. Moving ramp closures will begin at 1 a.m. and last through 6 a.m., officials said.

More information on all lane closures can be found on CDOT’s website.